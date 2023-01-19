Here's a snapshot of the equities space at the moment:

Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.6%

S&P 500 futures -0.4%

Nasdaq futures -0.4%

Dow futures -0.4%

While European indices are seeing modest losses (also in part to catching up to the drop in Wall Street yesterday), US futures aren't faring any better. S&P 500 futures are down 16 points, or 0.4%, now.

This continues from the sour mood yesterday with the technical picture not offering much comfort as highlighted earlier here.

The softer risk tones are weighing on the antipodeans in particular, with the aussie and kiwi both down by roughly 0.9% on the day. AUD/USD is down at the lows around 0.6880, with the failed breakout above 0.7000 perhaps marking a bit of a turning point in the short-term.