The latest from the Russian camp is that they are saying a convoy of 30 trucks with troops and equipment of its western military district has departed back to base after drills have been completed. The news is via Interfax.

This continues with the headlines from the past few days, so it isn't anything new. Russia is maintaining that it is all "standard procedure" while the West argues that an invasion could still happen. This is all part of the whole he said, she said situation and I reckon markets are getting a bit tired of that already.