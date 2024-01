Kyiv is once again being targeted but Ukraine military officials in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi have also reported that their cities were under "massive missile attack" by Russia.

As much as markets are desensitised to the headlines from this space as of late, it is important to remember that the conflict is still raging on and quite intensely since the new year started.