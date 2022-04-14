There can be no more talk of a nuclear-free Baltic if Sweden, Finland join NATO

'The balance must be restored' in such an event

It will be no big difference to Russia, just a few more opponents

This comes as both countries are taking major considerations now as to whether or not to apply for NATO membership, in which Russia has been warning against. Putin had previously warned of "retaliation" if they did join NATO so that might be another geopolitical risk to consider in the weeks/months ahead.

For some context, Sweden and Finland are close allies in this space and can be considered each other's defense partners to some extent. So, there should be some alignment on both sides to act together when it comes to this decision.