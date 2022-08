Japan's Ministry of Defence reports that Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Russian Navy warships have made independent transits around Japan over the past few days.

There have been numerous sighting at various locations, one of them in the waters approximately 80 kilometers west of Uotsuri Island, part of the disputed Senkaku Islands held by Japan and claimed by both China and Taiwan.

China and Russia recently pledged a 'no limits' friendship.