There is growing hope for a negotiated solution to the war, rather than drawn-out fighting.
Lavrov was one of the few people in Putin's inner circle to push for a diplomatic solution before fighting started this week.
There is growing hope for a negotiated solution to the war, rather than drawn-out fighting.
Lavrov was one of the few people in Putin's inner circle to push for a diplomatic solution before fighting started this week.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read