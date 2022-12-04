Not news from whiny Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday.

He was responding to the oil price cap that is set to take effect today:

Weekend comment via Reuters:

  • "We will sell oil and petroleum products only to those countries that will work with us under market conditions, even if we have to reduce production a little"

Novak said the price cap

  • was a gross interference which contradicted the rules of free trade

he didn't say what rules Russia's genocide in Ukraine violated.

He also tried to scare us with:

  • and would destabilise global energy markets by triggering a shortage of supply

Other oil info over the weekend:

