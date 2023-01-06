Earlier this week:

Saudi Aramco, the state oil giant, cut the official selling price (OSPs) of its flagship crude grade, Arab Light, to Asia for February by $1.45 per barrel, setting the price at $1.80 a barrel above the Dubai/Oman benchmark.

The premium to the Dubai/Oman average is the lowest since November 2021, but it was generally in line with expectations.

the price cuts follow a cut for the January loadings to a 10-month-low

Aramco also lowered the prices of its crude loading in February to northwest Europe and the Mediterranean region, while prices for the U.S. remained unchanged

Analysts cite growing concerns about current demand in China and globally.