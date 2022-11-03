Saudi Arabia (Aramco) December official selling prices (OSPs) for Arab light crude it sells

to Asia to plus $5.45 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average

to northwest Europe at $1.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for December

to the United States at $6.35 versus ASCI

--

Re that ASCI. The ARGUS Sour Crude Index (ASCI) daily price indexes reflect medium sour crude at the US Gulf coast trading hub, and are used primarily by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait to price exports to the US.

--

Info via Reuters