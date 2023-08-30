Via the most recent Bloomberg survey of oil analysts, 20 of 25 expect that Saudi Arabia its current current 1 million-barrel oil output cutback for at least one more month.

Bloomberg add that several delegates from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies privately predicted the same outcome.

"I don't think they're ready to ease up yet — there's lots of macroeconomic uncertainty and especially China angst out there still,"

"If they ease up too early, speculative shorts could flock back."

4 of the 25 predicted a Riyadh "taper" of the current 1 mn-barrel cutback to a smaller volume

1 said the Saudi's would endthe cut altogether

Zero of the 25 expect an expansion of the cut beyond 1 mn bbl/day

----

Earlier oil news: