The WSJ reports:

Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, putting the American military and others in the Middle East on an elevated alert level, Saudi and U.S. officials said.

This would be extremely bullish for oil but WTI crude oil prices are at the lows of the past few hours.

oil

The report said Iran is poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, in an effort to distract attention from domestic protests that have roiled the country since September.

They noted that Iranian authorities have publicly accused Saudi Arabia, along with the US and Israel, of instigating the demonstrations.