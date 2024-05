Bloomberg cites a price list it has seen, showing price hikes to Asia for a third consecutive month as Saudi Arabia works to tighten the oil market.

June official selling price of Arab Light crude for customers in Asia up 90 cents to $2.90 a barrel (above the regional Oman-Dubai benchmark)

estimates were for 60 cent increase

prices for other lighter and heavier varieties were increased, from May

Oil futures trade opens at 6pm Sunday evening US Eastern time.