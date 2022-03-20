Saudi Arabian energy and water desalination facilities were attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis missiles on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Saturday's energy minister said:

Jones a missile strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal the Jizan region , and a natural gas plant and a Yasref refinery plant in the Red Sea port of Yanbu were also attacked

there has been a temporary reduction in the refinery at the Yasref facility, but will be compensated for from inventory

a number of distribution plants were hit with one causing a fire, but the fire is under control no casualties were reported

a water desalinization plant and Al Shaqeeq, a power station in Dhahran al Janub and gas facility in Khamis Mushait.

The attacks hurt hopes for peace after seven years of fighting which has killed tens of thousands people.

The Saudi led coalition says:

Houthi attacks confirm rejection to peace efforts