Scotia on the euro, like it higher.

Citing as reasoning that ECB policy setters will remain in tightening mode due to

Scotia point to 50 bp priced in for the meeting due next week, December 15. This will underpin EUR

Also:

  • Underlying trend signals are tilting bullish, helping to limit downdrafts for the EUR,p[providing support on weakness

As for levels:

  • Support 1.0430/35
  • Resistance above 1.0525 is 1.0595/00
eurusd daily candle chart 08 December 2022