Via Reuters come this on a meeting of the U.S.-led "Fab 4" semiconductor alliance of Taiwan, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

A video conference was held last week. It focused on supply chain issues.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the "U.S.-East Asia Semiconductor Supply Chain Resilience Working Group", or "Fab 4", had after many months of coordination held the first video meeting of senior officials from its working group on Feb. 16.

