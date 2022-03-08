US futures have pared losses and European equities have also turned around to positive levels on the day, with financial stocks rebounding strongly. The euro has also jumped to a session high of 1.0919 from around 1.0870 earlier, helped by the headline.

It's a step forward for the EU but like all things supposedly good for the region, it always somehow ends up stalling out or being repackaged into something else. I wouldn't put a lot of optimism on this but we'll see.

German bund yields have also ticked higher as broader sentiment improves. 10-year yields are now back above 0% to near 0.06%: