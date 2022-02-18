The leader said it was a 'temporary' move in some settlements. They're evacuating women and children due to the intensification of the conflict.

Stock futures dipped on this headline and there was a bid in bonds. There's also been some buying in the yen.

As I touched on yesterday, there's a perverse incentive for the separatists to stir up conflict right now because they can draw in Russia in order to get independence.

The mood today is upbeat in large part because Russian foreign minister Lavrov agreed to meet with his US counterpart late next week.