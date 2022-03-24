A key priority of Russian forces has been taking the coastal city of Mariupol. It's the largest city in Donbas that was held by Ukraine, the home of the Azov battalion and the key to building a land bridge from Russia to Crimea.

The city has been the scene of absolute devastation and a humanitarian calamity but has been encircled by Russian forces for more than a week. Repeated offers to surrender the city have been disregarded and pleas for reinforcements or help with a breakout have been turned down by Kiev.

The latest reports say Russian forces have cleared the administration building in central Mariupol and hoisted the Russian flag over it. Although mop-up operations are ongoing, officials may soon claim it for Russia or the DPR.

After Mariupol falls, we might get indications on what Russia plans for next. It could be an opportunity to deescalate or they could redirect forces elsewhere so it could have broader implications.

Ominously, Maria Zakharova, who is the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had this to say today.

"The Ukrainian leadership missed its chance for a sovereign state" she said. "They have already missed the main chance for the existence of Ukraine within their own borders, a sovereign Ukraine, an independent Ukraine," she said.

Just now, US President Biden said it would be Ukraine's judgement whether it cedes territory to Russia.