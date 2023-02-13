Singapore fourth quarter 2022 economic growth data, final.

+0.1% q/q

+2.1% y/y

  • expected +2.3%, prior +2.2%

For 2022 as a whole +3.6% y/y

---

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI):

  • Maintains 2023 GDP growth forecast at +0.5% to +2.5%
  • Says since economic survey in Nov 2022, external demand outlook has improved slightly
  • Says growth outlook for aviation and tourism-related sectors of economy improved for 2023
  • Says growth outlook for other outward-oriented sectors remains weak in 2023 given broader slowdown in global economy
  • Says expect semiconductors segment of electronics cluster to be negatively affected in 2023 by weaker global semiconductor demand
  • Says growth in finance and insurance sectors in 2023 will be dampened by slowdown in major external economies

(Headlines via Reuters)

MAS meetings are twice a year, in April and October. The April meeting concludes on Wednesday 14th