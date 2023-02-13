Singapore fourth quarter 2022 economic growth data, final.

+0.1% q/q

+2.1% y/y

expected +2.3%, prior +2.2%

For 2022 as a whole +3.6% y/y

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI):

Maintains 2023 GDP growth forecast at +0.5% to +2.5%

Says since economic survey in Nov 2022, external demand outlook has improved slightly

Says growth outlook for aviation and tourism-related sectors of economy improved for 2023

Says growth outlook for other outward-oriented sectors remains weak in 2023 given broader slowdown in global economy

Says expect semiconductors segment of electronics cluster to be negatively affected in 2023 by weaker global semiconductor demand

Says growth in finance and insurance sectors in 2023 will be dampened by slowdown in major external economies

