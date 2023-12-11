The first ECB rate cut is baked in for April currently but market participants are not seeing the SNB move as quickly as their usual counterpart. The latest Reuters poll on economists is only showing the Swiss central bank to keep its key policy rate unchanged until at least September next year.

That comes despite Swiss inflation looking in much better shape than the Eurozone at the moment, as seen here.

Of note, the poll shows that 21 of 31 economists (nearly 70%) expect the SNB to keep rates unchanged until Q3 2024 with only 13 of 29 economists polled predicting that the first rate cut will only come in December next year.