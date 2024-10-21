- Domestic sight deposits CHF 454.1 bn vs CHF 459.4 bn prior
Swiss sight deposits fell again in the past week, continuing to keep within levels seen in the last few months after a slight rise towards the end of September. Here's a look at the trend:
