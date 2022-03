Domestic sight deposits CHF 658.5 bn vs CHF 659.9 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here. Overall sight deposits moved up quite a bit after the SNB held policy steady and reaffirmed that it will step in as and when necessary to curb any excessive strength in the franc. As a trend, it still does seem that the SNB is more readily and will more heavily intervene when EUR/CHF approaches parity - at least for now.