Domestic sight deposits CHF 665.3 bn vs CHF 667.1 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here. That's a significant bump in overall sight deposits and suggests that the SNB may be doing some work in pushing EUR/CHF from 1.02 to 1.04 levels at the moment. Their job is also perhaps helped by more hawkish ECB remarks in the past week so no complaints there surely by Jordan & co. I would say.