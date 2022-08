Pelosi's plane is supposed to land at Taipei Songshan Airport at 3:30 pm London time, which is 1430 GMT, 10 am in New York and 10:30 pm local time.

All eyes are on that today but it's not the only event on the calendar.

Canada is back from holiday today and at 9:30 am ET, the S&P Global Canadian manufacturing PMI is due.

For the US, JOLTS are out at 10 am ET with the Fed's Evans out at the same time. Later, we get two speeches from Bullard at 3:30 pm ET and 5:30 pm ET.