Inflation data from South Korea, not at the consumer level but PPI, producer level.
+0.1% m/m
- prior +0.4% in January
+4.8% y/y y/y
- prior +5.1%
- at 4.8% it's the tamest rise in two years, an encouraging sign
---
PPI is Producer Price Index.
- This economic indicator measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output over time. The index measures price changes from the perspective of the seller or producer, as opposed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures price changes from the perspective of the consumer.