South Korea is often cited as a 'canary in the coal mine' for the global economy. The canary would be happy with this Industrial output index at +5.5% in August m/m

expected -0.2% prior -2.0%

fastest monthly gain since June 2020

on a y/y basis -0.5% vs. expected -6.2%, prior -8.1%

Retail sales -0.3% m/m