South Korea will be monitoring chip engineer travel in and out of the country.

Will make lists of people with advanced knowledge in 12 "national core technologies"

Businesses and research institutions will be required to register any employees who meet these criteria

databases will not be limited to South Korean nationals. Foreign engineers employed at South Korean companies or local subsidiaries of foreign enterprises will also be covered

The report says its an effort to discourage poaching by Chinese companies and keep key technology from making its way into foreign hands.

Wow.

(ps. Don't ask me if this is legal etc. My knowledge of South Korean employment and human rights law is a little lacking ;-) )