Trade data from South Korea for the first 20 days of the month has been published. Well down on the March 2022. numbers.
- exports -17.4% y/y
- exports per working day -23.1% y/y
- imports -5.7% y/y
- exports to China -36.2% y/y
---
Trade data numbers figures can vary depending on a number of factors, such as
- global demand,
- trade policies,
- fluctuations in FX rates
Mix in the COVID-19 pandemic and the bounceback. This has had a significant impact on global trade patterns and could have affected South Korea's export figures in the past year. Having said all that, these are not pretty figures at all.