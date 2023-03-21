Trade data from South Korea for the first 20 days of the month has been published. Well down on the March 2022. numbers.

exports -17.4% y/y

exports per working day -23.1% y/y

imports -5.7% y/y

exports to China -36.2% y/y

---

Trade data numbers figures can vary depending on a number of factors, such as

global demand,

trade policies,

fluctuations in FX rates

Mix in the COVID-19 pandemic and the bounceback. This has had a significant impact on global trade patterns and could have affected South Korea's export figures in the past year. Having said all that, these are not pretty figures at all.