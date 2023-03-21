Trade data from South Korea for the first 20 days of the month has been published. Well down on the March 2022. numbers.

  • exports -17.4% y/y
  • exports per working day -23.1% y/y
  • imports -5.7% y/y
  • exports to China -36.2% y/y

Trade data numbers figures can vary depending on a number of factors, such as

  • global demand,
  • trade policies,
  • fluctuations in FX rates

Mix in the COVID-19 pandemic and the bounceback. This has had a significant impact on global trade patterns and could have affected South Korea's export figures in the past year. Having said all that, these are not pretty figures at all.

South Korea 27 January 2023