US equities are higher in the early going but there have been frequent bouts of strength in the latest six-day losing streak that have ultimately been overwhelmed by sellers.

In early trading, the index is up 20 points, or 0.45%, which is a tad softer than futures indicated.

Keep an eye on Nvidia in particular, which fell 10% on Friday.

NVDA daily

Shares of NVDA are up 3.4% so far. I would peg support at $750, which was the opening gap in February.