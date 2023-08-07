SPX daily chart

The S&P 500 is trading 0.6% shortly after the open.

Warren Buffett is offering some help with shares of Berkshire Hathaway up 1% following earnings. Greg earlier reported the details of the quarter, which included its best ever operating profit.

Of the 84% of companies in the S&P 500 that have posted their quarterly results, about four-fifths have exceeded Wall Street forecasts, according to FactSet.

What is on the US schedule this week?

Monday:

  • Palantir
  • Lucid

Tuesday:

  • UPS
  • Lilly
  • Rivian
  • AMC
  • Twillio
  • Celcius

Wednesday

  • Sony
  • Wendy's
  • Disney
  • Wynn Resorts

Thursday

  • Alibaba Group