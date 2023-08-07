The S&P 500 is trading 0.6% shortly after the open.
Warren Buffett is offering some help with shares of Berkshire Hathaway up 1% following earnings. Greg earlier reported the details of the quarter, which included its best ever operating profit.
Of the 84% of companies in the S&P 500 that have posted their quarterly results, about four-fifths have exceeded Wall Street forecasts, according to FactSet.
What is on the US schedule this week?
Monday:
- Palantir
- Lucid
Tuesday:
- UPS
- Lilly
- Rivian
- AMC
- Twillio
- Celcius
Wednesday
- Sony
- Wendy's
- Disney
- Wynn Resorts
Thursday
- Alibaba Group