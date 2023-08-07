The S&P 500 is trading 0.6% shortly after the open.

Warren Buffett is offering some help with shares of Berkshire Hathaway up 1% following earnings. Greg earlier reported the details of the quarter, which included its best ever operating profit.

Of the 84% of companies in the S&P 500 that have posted their quarterly results, about four-fifths have exceeded Wall Street forecasts, according to FactSet.

What is on the US schedule this week?

Monday:

Palantir

Lucid

Tuesday:

UPS

Lilly

Rivian

AMC

Twillio

Celcius

Wednesday

Sony

Wendy's

Disney

Wynn Resorts

Thursday