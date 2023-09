You could kind of sniff out some late day weakness in stocks due to rising yields and a strengthening dollar. The S&P 500 is down 3 points to 4453 after earlier rising to 4477.

Shares of TSLA are down 1.3% after earlier rising while shares of NVDA and Boeing are also a drag.

In any case, the range today is narrow and it's an inside week. Sometimes you get fireworks in the first week of September but not always.