Yesterday, the

Today, those gains were mostly clawed back (at least in the S&P and the Nasdaq indices).

  • S&P closed down -55.86 points or -1.44% at 3822.59
  • Nasdaq closed down -233.24 points or -2.18% at 10476.13
  • Dow closed down -348.28 points or -1.04% at 33028.21
  • Russell 2000 closed down -22.85 points or -1.29% at 1754.08

The markets were spooked initially by comments from legendary investor David Tepper who spoke more bearish about the stocks markets given the Fed and other central bank hawkish views on rates. When the GDP data for the 3Q came out better than expected with higher inflation it helped add to the bearish bias pre-market.

The good news, however, is things could have been worse. Intraday, the

  • Dow was down -803.06 points at the low.
  • S&P was down -113.96 points at the low
  • NASDAQ was down -396.05 at session lows

Tomorrow the stock market will have full day of trading but it will be closed on Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday (which falls on a Sunday this year).