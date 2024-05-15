Thanks to the tamer US data in inflation and growth numbers, yields or lowers, stocks or higher and the USD is lower.

For the US stock indices, the broader S&P and NASDAQ and are both trading at new all-time highs. The Dow industrial average at is also up on the day.

A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average average up 186.52 points or 0.47% at 39744.64

S&P index is up 26.33 points or 0.50% at 5273.02. The new all-time high price is now at 5278.01

NASDAQ index is up 89.45 points or 0.54% 16600.63. The new all-time high price is now at 16628.18.

The RUSSELL 2000 is trading up 21.86 points or 0.54% at 2107.56.

Looking at US yields: