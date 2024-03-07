The S&P index was a day at a record-high level. The index closed at 5157.37. That surpassed the previous high close of 5137.07.
The NASDAQ index was on pace for a record close but closed just below the record level. The high close from last Friday was at 16274.94. The closing level today was at 16273.39.
A snapshot the final numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average up 130.30 points or 0.34% at 38791.36
- S&P index of 52.59 points or 1.03% at 5157.36
- NASDAQ index up 241.84 points or 1.51% at 16273.39.
The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 16.65 points or 0.81% at 2084.74.
Some of the big gainers today included:
- Taiwan semi conductors, +5.39%
- Qualcomm, +4.66%
- Nvidia, +4.47%
- Broadcom, +4.22%. Broadcom announces earnings after the close
- Intel, +3.68%
- Micron, +3.58%
- Meta, +3.25%
- Super Micro Computers, +3.12%
- Palo Alto networks, +2.73%
- Fortinet, was 2.45%
- Adobe, +2.38%
- Celcius, +2.37%