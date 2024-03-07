The S&P index was a day at a record-high level. The index closed at 5157.37. That surpassed the previous high close of 5137.07.

The NASDAQ index was on pace for a record close but closed just below the record level. The high close from last Friday was at 16274.94. The closing level today was at 16273.39.

A snapshot the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average up 130.30 points or 0.34% at 38791.36

S&P index of 52.59 points or 1.03% at 5157.36

NASDAQ index up 241.84 points or 1.51% at 16273.39.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 16.65 points or 0.81% at 2084.74.

Some of the big gainers today included: