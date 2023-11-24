S&P Flash manufacturing PMI remains below 50.0

Prior PM Mfg 50.0

Flash Manufacturing PMI 49.4 vs 49.8 estimate

Flash services PMI 50.8 vs 50.4 estimate ant 50.6 last month

Composite 50.7 unchanged from last month 50.7.

From S&P global:

In November, US businesses experienced a marginal expansion in output, similar to the growth rate seen in October. Both manufacturers and service providers saw a slight increase in activity. Total new orders returned to growth after three months of contraction, but demand conditions for manufacturers remained unchanged.

As a result of subdued demand and decreasing backlogs, companies reduced their workforce for the first time since June 2020, affecting both service providers and goods producers. Cost pressures eased, with input prices rising at the slowest rate in over three years. However, higher service sector output charges contributed to an increase in overall selling price inflation, although manufacturers experienced a slower rise in factory gate charges in November.