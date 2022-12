S&P Global vice chairman Dan Yergin spoke with CNBC:

“Our base case for 2023 is $90 for Brent but you have to look at other cases”

“If China gets over Covid ... then you add a lot of demand to the market”, that could be “one big boost” and push prices to $121 a barrel,

On the flipside, Yergin said prices could fall to around $70 per barrel in a recession

Says there are 3 major uncertainties:

the Federal Reserve’s decisions

China demand

Moscow’s reaction to the price caps

