Both the S&P and Dow Industrial Average closed at record levels for the second consecutive day. Moreover, the S&P index got within $0.11 of the 5000 milestone (high-priced reach 4999.89). The NASDAQ index is still around 2.7% away from its all-time high price but got 0.95% closer with the gain today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 156 points or 0.40% at 38677.37

S&P index rose 40.81 points or 0.82% at 4995.05

NASDAQ index rose 147.64 points or 0.95% at 15756.63

The small-cap Russell 2000 -3.26 or -0.17% at 1950.35

Some winners today included:

Emerson,+10.45%

Roblox, +10.22%

Chipotle, +7.05%

Palo Alto Networks +6.74%

Ford, +5.97%

CrowdStrike, +5.19%

Taiwan semiconductor, +4.7%

Shopify, +4.55%

Fortinet, +3.78%

Celcius, +3.53%

Meta, +3.27%

Broadcom, +2.81%

Nvidia, +2.75%

To dog of the day?