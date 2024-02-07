Both the S&P and Dow Industrial Average closed at record levels for the second consecutive day. Moreover, the S&P index got within $0.11 of the 5000 milestone (high-priced reach 4999.89). The NASDAQ index is still around 2.7% away from its all-time high price but got 0.95% closer with the gain today.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 156 points or 0.40% at 38677.37
- S&P index rose 40.81 points or 0.82% at 4995.05
- NASDAQ index rose 147.64 points or 0.95% at 15756.63
The small-cap Russell 2000 -3.26 or -0.17% at 1950.35
Some winners today included:
- Emerson,+10.45%
- Roblox, +10.22%
- Chipotle, +7.05%
- Palo Alto Networks +6.74%
- Ford, +5.97%
- CrowdStrike, +5.19%
- Taiwan semiconductor, +4.7%
- Shopify, +4.55%
- Fortinet, +3.78%
- Celcius, +3.53%
- Meta, +3.27%
- Broadcom, +2.81%
- Nvidia, +2.75%
To dog of the day?
- Snap tumbled -34.61% after earnings