  • Prior 48.7

It's a slight improvement to July as the contraction turns into stagnation but conditions remain relatively testing for Spain's manufacturing sector. Output was seen up slightly but new orders declined once again and job losses were registered for a second straight month. S&P Global notes that:

“Although the broad stagnation of the Spanish manufacturing sector was a relative improvement on July’s contraction, the latest survey again pointed to a challenging month for firms during August.

“New orders were again noticeably down, and firms highlighted how high inflation is eroding client purchasing power and permeating a whole host of input costs. Although there will be some encouragement that cost and charge inflation remain on downward trajectories, the degree to which prices are rising remains extremely elevated.

“Subsequently, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine are leading to market instabilities that are making for an extremely uncertain outlook. Confidence inevitably remains subdued and job losses were again recorded in August.”