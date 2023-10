Prior +0.5%; revised to +0.4%

GDP +1.8% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +2.2%; revised to +2.0%

That's a decent showing by the Spanish economy in the last quarter, one of the few bright spots in Europe these days. That said, there is a slightly lower revision to the estimates in Q2. But the focus now is on the growing recession risks heading towards the end of the year as Germany remains the major drag in the euro area.