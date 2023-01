Calvino says that:

"The Spanish economy's growth surpassed the most optimistic forecasts again with a higher growth than 5% pushed by the extraordinary behaviour of the job market, investment and exports".

That's a small victory for the euro area as a whole, with better winter conditions definitely helping with the energy crunch as well. The outlook remains cloudy for the region but the bright side is that things are not as bad as they could have been at this juncture.