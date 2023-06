2024 seen at 2.2%

2025 seen at 2.1%

Cuts 2023 inflation forecast to 3.2% from 3.7%

Sees 2023 budget deficit at 3.8% of GDP from 4.8% in 2022

Sees debt-to-GDP at 109.7% and easing to 108.0% by 2025

These are decent numbers by the standards of 2023-2025 globally.