This via the South China Morning Post: Tech war: starved of chips, China’s bid to topple US as No 1 economy faces ‘unprecedented’ pressure (may be gated)

US technology containment has led some international organisations to delay – if not drop entirely – forecasts that China will become the world’s No 1 economy

China’s digital economy accounts for 39.8 per cent of gross domestic product, but for it to power future growth, the country needs high-end semiconductor chips

This refers to the US-led technology exports (advanced semiconductor chips, chip-making software and tech talent) ban. Both The Netherlands and Japan have joined the US in this.

More at that link.