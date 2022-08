S&P 500 futures are down 42 points shortly ahead of the open while Nasdaq futures are down 195 points.

The US dollar is up to the best levels of the day as the market continues to recalibrate the pace of rate hikes. The odds of a 75 bps hike are up to 70% from 40% before the jobs data. US 2-year yields are now up 21 bps on the day to 3.24%.

This is a huge test for the recent strong bounce in US equities.