VZ: Verizon Communications Inc. traded 771,000 shares after hours, with a price of $37.68, up 0.1% from the previous day's close.

AMZN: Amazon.com, Inc. traded 852,000 shares after hours, with a price of $98.40, up 0.3% from the previous day's close.

TSLA: Tesla, Inc. traded 1.1 million shares after hours, with a price of $190.23, down 0.1% from the previous day's close.

T: AT&T Inc. traded 1.4 million shares after hours, with a price of $18.64, up 0.2% from the previous day's close.

BAC: Bank of America Corporation traded 1.7 million shares after hours, with a price of $27.21, up 0.3% from the previous day's close.

SPY: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded 4.1 million shares after hours, with a price of $396.46, up 0.2% from the previous day's close.

Monitoring after-hours trading activity can provide valuable insights into market sentiment, potential price movements, and catalyst events that may impact a particular stock or the broader market. By using this data in conjunction with other fundamental and technical analysis tools, traders and investors can make more informed decisions and improve their overall trading performance. Stock investors can keep the following 6 guidelines in mind;

Understand market trends: Monitoring after-hours trading activity can provide insights into how the market is reacting to news and events that have occurred after the close of regular trading hours. By analyzing the after-hours data, traders and investors can get an idea of market sentiment and how it may influence trading activity for the upcoming week.

Monitor price movements: After-hours trading can often result in significant price movements that may carry over into the regular trading session. Keeping an eye on the most active stocks after hours can give traders and investors a better idea of potential price movements for the next day, and whether to enter or exit positions.

Consider earnings announcements: Many companies release their earnings reports after the regular trading session has ended, which can lead to significant after-hours trading activity. By monitoring the after-hours activity of these stocks, traders and investors can gauge market sentiment and make informed decisions about whether to hold or sell their positions before the next day's regular trading session.

Look for potential catalyst events: After-hours trading can be driven by news events, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, or regulatory changes. By keeping tabs on the most active after-hours stocks, traders and investors can spot potential catalyst events that may impact a particular stock or the broader market.

Keep an eye on volume: After-hours trading volume can often be an indication of market sentiment and how investors are positioning themselves for the upcoming trading day. By monitoring after-hours volume, traders and investors can better understand the potential direction of the market and individual stocks.