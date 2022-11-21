The major US stock indices are closing the day lower. The Dow traded above and below unchanged for most of the day but gave up the gains into the close. The S&P and Nasdaq both had highs for the day that were still below unchanged.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow down -45.43 points or -0.13% at33700.29. At the high, the index was up 118 29 points. At the session low, the index was down -186.52 points

S&P index -15.3 points or -0.39% at 3949.95. At the high the index was down -3.33 points. At the low the index was down -31.91 points.

The NASDAQ index -121.54 points or -1.09% at 11024.52. At the session high the index was down -17.28 points. At the low, the index was down -146.31 points

Russell 2000 fell -10.59 points or -0.57% at 1839.14

The big winner today was Walt Disney which rose $5.77 or 6.29%. Disney announced the old CEO Bob Iger would return to lead the company over the next 2 years.

Walgreens rose 2.11%

Coca-Cola rose 1.56%

Merck rose 1.33%

Procter & Gamble rose 1.29%

Home Depot rose 1.27%

Dow 30 stocks which was very today included:

Intel -3.11%

Unitedhealth, -2.42%

Apple -2.17%

Salesforce -2.15%

Visa -2.15%