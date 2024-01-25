The major US stock indices are closing higher with the Dow 30 leading the way.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 242.74 points or 0.64% at 38049.12

S&P index was 25.63 points or 0.53% at 4894.17

NASDAQ index was 28.57 points or 0.18% at 15510.49

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 14.01 points or 0.71% at 1975.87.

The S&P and NASDAQ are up for their six consecutive day.The S&P once again closed at a new record high. However the all-time high intraday price of 4903.68 reached yesterday was not surpassed today. The high-priced today reached 4898.15.