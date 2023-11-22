The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stock Market and US bond markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday 23 November 2023.

NYSE and Nasdaq will close early, at 1 p.m. ET, on the Friday after Thanksgiving

Bond markets will also close early, at 2 p.m.

Please note for us in Asia that SIFMA have recommended no Japanese trading of US interest products today, Thursday.

All SIFMA holiday recommendations apply to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers' acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

For FX, markets remain open but with the absence of US investment flows it'll tend to be on the quiet and illiquid end of the spectrum.

For the CME (futures trade), it depends on the market, full details here (pdf) but in summary:

---

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is the body that recommends a holiday schedule for financial markets in the U.S., U.K., and Japan on behalf of market participants​​.