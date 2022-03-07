The major indices all moving lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way. That index is down over 3%. The Dow, S&P and Russell 2000 are also down at least 2% on the day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -685 points or -2.04% at 32929.63

S&P -111.35 points or -2.57% at 4217.75

NASDAQ index -415.55 points or -3.13% at 12896.95

Russell 2000-42.62 points or -2.13% at 1958.18

From the all-time high,

NASDAQ is now down -20.46%

S&P index is down -12.52%

Dow industrial average is -10.93%

Russell 2000 is down -20.27%

In other markets:

Spot gold is back up $23.43 or 1.18% after erasing earlier gains up to $2002.57. The low price intraday reached $1961.17. That took the price below the close from Friday at $1970.95. However the momentum could not be maintained

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $119.49. That's up about $3.87 on the day

Bitcoin is trading at $37,516.56. The high price reached $39,557 while the low price extended to $37,170