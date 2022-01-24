The last few days of trading has seen the major indices head lower and close near low for the day.

As the market enters the last hour of trading the:

NASDAQ index enters at 13536.16 points or -232.74 points

S&P index at 4319.12 or -78.81 points

Dow at 33717.78 or -547.59 points

In other markets,

Spot gold is trading at $1838.91, up $4.55 or 0.25%

silver is down $0.43 -1.78% at $23.83

crude oil is trading at $83.18

Bitcoin is trading back at $36,105. Bitcoin moved to a low of $32,950.72. The high was at $38,050 earlier today. As stocks started to rebound off the lows, the price of bitcoin also followed higher (for what it is worth)

NASDAQ was down -674.2 points or -4.9%

S&P index was down -176.39 points or -4.01%

Dow industrial average was down -1115.04 points or -3.25%