The broader US indices are giving up some of their gains.

The S&P index is now up only 4 points or 0.09 percent at 4743.10. At session highs the index was up 26.88 point.

The NASDAQ index is still up 67.34 points or 0.45%, but was up 191.67 points at session highs.

The Dow Industrial Average has been mostly in negative territory all day. At session highs it was up 34.13 points. It is currently down -67 point